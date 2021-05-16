Emergency Assistance to India in Response to the Current Surge of COVID-19 Infections (Update)

On May 12 and 13, 200 oxygen concentrators will be sent to India as a part of the emergency assistance from Japan to India in response to the current surge of COVID-19 infections in India.

The above-mentioned is a part of the package of assistance announced by the Government of Japan on April 30, which is for Japan to proceed with the procedure to provide India with 300 oxygen concentrators and 300 ventilators. Among those, 100 oxygen concentrators were already arrived in India on May 8.

Japan will continue to steadily implement its support as part of efforts to contain the COVID-19 situation in India.

[Reference 1: Emergency Assistance to India in Response to the Current Surge of COVID-19 Infections]

(1) April 30, the Government of Japan has decided to proceed with the procedure to provide 300 oxygen concentrators and 300 ventilators to India in response to the current surge of COVID-19 infections in India.

(2) May 5, Foreign Minister Motegi stated to H.E. Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, that Japan is ready to provide grant assistance of up to 50 million US dollars (approximately 5.5 billion yen) to India, based on the latter's needs, in addition to the above-mentioned assistance, in response to the current surge of COVID-19 infections in India.

(3) May 8, the 100 oxygen concentrators were sent to India.

[Reference 2: COVID-19 infections in India]

As of May 10, India has the cumulative positive cases of 22,662,5750 people and the cumulative deaths of 246,116 people.