Emergency Assistance to India in Response to the Current Surge of COVID-19 Infections

Today, April 30, upon the request of the Government of India, the Government of Japan has decided to proceed with the procedure to provide 300 oxygen concentrators and 300 ventilators to India in response to the current surge of COVID-19 infections in India.

Japan stands with India, our friend and partner, in her efforts to fight against COVID-19 pandemic through this additional emergency assistance.

Japan will continue to extend further support promptly in order to contain the COVID-19 situation.

[Reference]

As of April 29, India has the cumulative positive cases of 18,376,524 people and the cumulative deaths of 204,832 people.