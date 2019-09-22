ECHO supported flood recovery project launched at Assam

Caritas India officially launched its flood recovery project in Lakhimpur district on 19th September. Supported by ECHO (European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid), the project is implemented by a consortium comprising of 3 humanitarian agencies, led by ADRA, Christian Aid and Caritas India. The consortium has been convened to provide immediate assistance to the victims of the devastating monsoon floods covering the states of Assam and Bihar.

Caritas India is currently working with worst-affected families of 23 flood-affected villages under Karunabari, Naoboicha and Telahi Development Block under Lakhimpur district. The flood recovery project by Caritas India is focusing on rapid humanitarian assistance to the excluded flood-affected communities, cash support through bank transfer, installation of community water filtration units in 10 villages and promoting good hygiene and sanitation practices among the affected population. The provision of cash transfer has been incorporated as a means to aid the recovery of the local economy and also reinforce choice, dignity, and accountability for the affected people.

On the occasion of the official launching of the project, a ceremonial event along with a coordination programme was organized at North Lakhimpur Press Club under the aegis of the organization. It began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the members of Lakhimpur Inter-Agency Group comprising of a local journalist, representatives of IGSSS, PAD, RVC, Action Aid WDC, and Villages heads. The program was graced by District Consultant IEC&WED, Public Health & Engineering, and Junior Assistant, Karunabari Block IAG Lakhimpur District Chapter discussed the project implementation challenges and way forward. Members of the local organizations stressed upon strengthening coordination and cooperation among them to collectively aid recovery and rehabilitation and facilitate disaster preparedness.