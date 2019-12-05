In a PIB Press Release ID: 1594670, dated 3rd December 2019, Titled – ‘Centre releases Rs. 414.90 crore and Rs. 552.00 crore to the cyclone “Bulbul” affected states of West Bengal and Odisha respectively under SDRF’, the funds released were inadvertently linked to Cyclone Bulbul.

It is clarified that funds are made available to States in their SDRF in advance for meeting relief expenditure for natural disasters, including cyclone. During 2019-20, Rs.414.90 crores and Rs.552 crores already released to cyclone affected states of West Bengal and Odisha under SDRF.

