Due intermittent rain in Maharashtra water level in rivers, reservoir rises

Due to intermittent rainfall in several parts of Maharashtra the water levels in various reservoirs of the state received huge inflows of water and are on verge to overflow.

Administration in respective districts are on high alert, to ward off any hazard due to flooding. The incessant rains in Sangli since last three days has led to the rise in water level in Krishna river. Due to the surge in water level, people residing on the riverine have been shifted to safer locations by the local authorities.

The Bindusara Dam, which supplies water to the city of Beed due to incessant rains for the last two days, is overflowing. According to the Municipal Council, Bindusara Dam is almost 98% full. Therefore, the citizens of Bindusara river have been alerted to avoid further danger.

The Bhandaradara dam in Ahmednagar district has filled up this morning its a good news for farmers from the region. In Kolhapur district the automatic gates of Radhanagari and Tulshi dams have been opened. So State highways and major district roads in the district have been closed for traffic. 46 dams have gone under water. Gaganbawda Chandgad and Ajra talukas have received heavy rainfall.