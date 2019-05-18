18 May 2019

Drought set to get acute in Maharashtra, government takes stock

Report
from Times of India
Published on 18 May 2019 View Original

TNN | Updated: May 18, 2019, 12:17 IST

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Friday reviewed the severity of drought in the state. The mitigation measures and availability of water were reviewed against the backdrop of the delay in onset of monsoon this year due to the El Nino effect, said an official.

Water stocks in the state are depleting by the day and on Friday, there was only 14.85% water stock in dams as against 26.68% last year.

Marathwada, the region worst hit by the drought, has only 3.02% water left in all its reservoirs as against 23.52% at the same time last year.

Of its nine major reservoirs, eight have zero water stock. Only Jayakwadi has dead stock for use.
Currently, 5,943 tankers ply in all across the state to supply water to 4,331 villages.

The state cabinet also reviews the drought situation, ElNino effects, weather-related predictions, water storage in dams, fodder availability and stock of seeds. An amount of Rs 162 crore has been given for fodder camps, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.

The state on Friday also issued an advisory for parts of the state—Vidarbha, Marathwada and Khandesh—where temperature could soar up to 47 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to the Met.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.