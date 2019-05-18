Drought set to get acute in Maharashtra, government takes stock

TNN | Updated: May 18, 2019, 12:17 IST

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Friday reviewed the severity of drought in the state. The mitigation measures and availability of water were reviewed against the backdrop of the delay in onset of monsoon this year due to the El Nino effect, said an official.

Water stocks in the state are depleting by the day and on Friday, there was only 14.85% water stock in dams as against 26.68% last year.

Marathwada, the region worst hit by the drought, has only 3.02% water left in all its reservoirs as against 23.52% at the same time last year.

Of its nine major reservoirs, eight have zero water stock. Only Jayakwadi has dead stock for use.

Currently, 5,943 tankers ply in all across the state to supply water to 4,331 villages.

The state cabinet also reviews the drought situation, ElNino effects, weather-related predictions, water storage in dams, fodder availability and stock of seeds. An amount of Rs 162 crore has been given for fodder camps, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.

The state on Friday also issued an advisory for parts of the state—Vidarbha, Marathwada and Khandesh—where temperature could soar up to 47 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to the Met.