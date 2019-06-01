01 Jun 2019

Drought risk makes Gujarat government reluctant to release Narmada water

Report
from Times of India
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original

Kapil Dave | TNN | Updated: May 31, 2019, 15:02 IST

GANDHINAGAR: Despite the water level in the Sardar Sarovar dam being near 121m and rising pressure on the government to release water to rejuvenate the downstream Narmada and water bodies in north Gujarat and Saurashtra, and for irrigation, the state government has taken a consciously conservative stance, for fear of a poor monsoon.

A senior officer in the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL) said, “The state government has taken a conscious conservative stance, in case of failure of the monsoon, the state may need water next year, so releasing water despite enough available is not advisable. The government has thus decided not to release more than the 600 cusecs stipulated by the NCA (Narmada Control Authority).

“Some vested interests among the industries of Bharuch and Dahej region are pressuring the government in the name of local fishermen, so that they can get cheap Narmada water from the river for industrial use. Considering the larger interest, to make sure there is enough drinking water for the whole state, the government will not release more quantity of water in the Narmada or the SAUNI or Sujalam Sufalam canals, even though doing so many have some ecological and economic benefits," the officer said.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.