Drought risk makes Gujarat government reluctant to release Narmada water

Kapil Dave | TNN | Updated: May 31, 2019, 15:02 IST

GANDHINAGAR: Despite the water level in the Sardar Sarovar dam being near 121m and rising pressure on the government to release water to rejuvenate the downstream Narmada and water bodies in north Gujarat and Saurashtra, and for irrigation, the state government has taken a consciously conservative stance, for fear of a poor monsoon.

A senior officer in the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL) said, “The state government has taken a conscious conservative stance, in case of failure of the monsoon, the state may need water next year, so releasing water despite enough available is not advisable. The government has thus decided not to release more than the 600 cusecs stipulated by the NCA (Narmada Control Authority).

“Some vested interests among the industries of Bharuch and Dahej region are pressuring the government in the name of local fishermen, so that they can get cheap Narmada water from the river for industrial use. Considering the larger interest, to make sure there is enough drinking water for the whole state, the government will not release more quantity of water in the Narmada or the SAUNI or Sujalam Sufalam canals, even though doing so many have some ecological and economic benefits," the officer said.