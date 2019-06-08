Drought-hit Maharashtra rabi output falls 63%

Priyanka Kakodkar | TNN | Updated: Jun 8, 2019, ..

MUMBAI: The output of rabi or winter crop in Maharashtra has been severely affected by the drought. Rabi sowing had halved after poor rain and latest estimates show that production of rabi foodgrains for 2018-19 is expected to be a steep 63% lower than the previous year. But the monsoon or kharif crop has performed better and production of foodgrains is set to fall by only 12%

The rabi crop covers an average 53 lakh hectares, while the kharif crop stands on roughly 150 lakh hectares and is the main crop in the state. The drought in 2018-19 affected 42% of the state’s talukas and caused a severe water crisis.

Fadnavis says state’s food output this year is better than in earlier drought years Estimates show that despite the drought, sowing for the kharif crop increased, though marginally. While production of kharif foodgrains is set to decline by 12% in 2018-19, compared to the previous year, the output of kharif oilseeds is expected to rise by 16%. Sugarcane production is set to increase by 10% and cotton by 17%, according to agriculture department data presented at the kharif review meeting for the coming sowing season.

The output of kharif cereals is expected to decline by 6%, compared to 2017-18, while the output of pulses is expected to fall by 35%. The production of tur dal is set to fall by 45%. But production of rice is set to rise by 28% and soyabean by 20%, the data shows. “Despite the drought, the state has managed an output of 115 lakh metric tons, which is higher than other drought years,” said chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who chaired the kharif review meeting. “This is because of our water conservation initiatives and increased investment in agriculture,” he said. “In 2012-13, despite 90% rainfall, agricultural output was 128 lakh tons. In 2014-15, with 70% rain, it was 82 lakh tons. In 2018-19, with 73% rain, it was 115 lakh tons,” said Fadnavis.

He said although delayed, the forecast for this monsoon was an excellent one. The forecast for central Maharashtra was 93-107%. Even in the arid belt of Marathwada, the forecast was 89-111%. “We will be use SMS services to communicate weather forecasts to farmers so they can sow at the right time. Over the last year, 40 crore SMSes were sent,” he said.

On whether the state would expand the loan waiver, Fadnavis said, “We will consider how to include those who have been excluded for technical reasons. And also to bring more farmers into the credit net.” He also said the state would set up 12,000 agricultural schools to educate farmers