Drought forces farmers to move into cattle camps

Ranjan Dasgupta | TNN | Updated: Jun 6, 2019, 6 ..

AHMEDNAGAR: Sitting on a broken cot under a plastic canopy, Dagru Dhayatadak (91) and his wife Parubai (80) are getting ready to have their lunch. Besides them, their five cattle are chewing their cud.

Welcome to the cattle camp at Akole village in the water-starved Pathardi taluka of Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra which has become the home away from home for many farmers from this parched region.

Over 50,000 farmers from Ahmednagar have “settled” into such cattle camps since March as water sources ran dry. The Ahmednagar administration set up 500 cattle camps across eight talukas of the district to ensure there is water and fodder for the cattle. Along with the animals, farmers and their families also moved in. At present, there are over 1,500 such cattle camps across the state.

Each of these camps has about 1,000 cattle sheds. Usually, it is mandatory for one member of the owner family to be present round-the-clock with the cattle at the camps. However, considering the water scarcity in the region, many families have shifted to these camps which seem to remain their abode till the rains arrive. “This has been our home since March this year. Problems galore these cattle camps but we have little choice,” said Dagru, recalling how they had to brave a hailstorm at their makeshift settlement in April.

Ahmednagar district received just 69% of its annual average rainfall last year. Farmers claimed that availability of water has gone from bad to worse in the last three months. The district administration roped in non-governmental organisations and charitable outfits to run cattle camps. The state government pays these outfits fixed rates. Tankers provide water to the camps every day and the administration has set up a flying squad to keep a tab on the NGOs operating the camps.

A visit to three such camps in Pathardi taluka showed that many farmers have not gone home ever since the camps started operations. In fact, many farmers whose hamlets are located far from the camps, have shifted their entire families here. They cook their meals at the camps and go looking for work. “I have shifted my entire family of six to the camp as my village, Dhamgaon, is far away. There is no other alternative for us; my cattle provide us livelihood. They need to survive,” said Baban Waykar (60) from a cattle camp at Mali Babhulgaon village.

Navdev Shirsat, who has been at a cattle camp near Shirsatwadi village, said he has not gone home for nearly two months. “For me and my cattle, the camp is our new home. I call up my wife and ask her to get my meals. My priority is to ensure the wellbeing of my cattle,” he added.

In some camps, farmers play cards when they do not have to feed their cattle. “Playing cards is the only entertainment that we have here,” said Mahedeo Shirsat from the cattle camp at Shirsatwadi, which also works as a makeshift tea stall.

According to the district officials, the camps are working well. The flying squads have identified some irregularities at a few cattle camps and imposed a fine. “We have penalised some NGOs of Rs 44 lakh for not adhering to the guidelines like establishing CCTVs at the camps, failing to set up a separate shed for the ailing cattle, not providing proper fodder, not maintaining records properly,” officials said.

The NGOs claimed that delayed payment by the administration was a problem. The owners of water tankers have increased their rates as the vehicles now fetch water from far way places. Moreover, cattle fodder is not available locally. “We have to procure it from Pune. Our cost to manage the camps has sky-rocketed and unless the administration gives us funds at regular intervals it would be difficult for us to operate these camps,” said Sanjay Palve, manager of the cattle camp at Akole village.

A little further away, Kashinath Dukre (97) and his wife have been living at the camp with the hope that the rains will arrive soon.