In drought-affected Jaisalmer, 471 cattle camps to come up

TNN | Jun 25, 2020, 04:04 IST

Jaisalmer: Disaster management and assistance department is making efforts to save cattle in scarcity-hit areas. In Jaisalmer district, there is a severe drought in 653 villages. Small and marginal farmers in drought-hit areas of the district have abandoned their cattle. Now, approval has been given to open cattle camps in different areas for protection of over 57,000 cattle.

Considering the drought conditions, the sale and transport of fodder to other districts was banned in Jaisalmer district. District collector Namit Mehta said that 471 cattle camps have been approved for 57,242 cattle at various places in the district during the Kharif season.

He said that these 57,242 cattle include 6,772 small and 50,470 big animals. As per the order, these cattle camps will have all arrangements to keep the animals including sheds, a fodder collection place, water etc. As per SDRF standards, big cattle will be given Rs 70 per animal and Rs 35 per small cattle per day, to feed the cattle. The institution running the cattle camps will be provided 1kg fodder for big cattle and half kg fodder for small animals per day.

He said tehsildar and SDO will inspect camps. For the certification of cattle to be kept in the camps, a committee has been formed comprising patwari, gram sevak and school teacher and on the recommendation of the committee, the cattle will be kept at the camp. In the managing committee to run the camp, a member nominated by the collector will be included.