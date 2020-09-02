Driving the development paradigm in the post COVID-19 world: Gender inclusivity in response and recovery

Introduction

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an unprecedented health crisis in India. At the same time, measures to respond to COVID-19 (including social containment measures such as lockdowns and curfews, physical distancing and restrictions on mobility) have had a profound social, and economic impact on the lives of people across the country. Further, evidence shows that COVID-19 affects the population neither equally nor in the same way, with risks and vulnerabilities determined by a complex intersection of factors. In many ways, COVID-19 has exacerbated various inequalities and inequities that existed long before the current health crisis, with many groups – including adolescents, women, persons with disabilities (PwDs), and displaced persons – at the threshold of marginalisation.

As the country gradually unlocks, it becomes imperative to analyse the widening gender gap caused by the pandemic in order to make rehabilitation efforts more inclusive and gender sensitive.