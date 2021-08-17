Disaster Governance in the Asia-Pacific: Future Pathways for South and Southeast Asia

Executive Summary

South Asia is highly exposed and vulnerable to the impacts of natural hazards. It has been affected by several large-scale disasters over the past two decades, including the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami and the 2015 Nepal earthquake. Multiple small and medium disasters have also occurred with increasing frequency, disrupting the lives of affected communities and halting developments in a region already fraught with poverty. Yet, none of these events have been a catalyst for greater regional cooperation on disaster management, unlike in Southeast Asia.

This policy report traces developments in disaster governance in South Asia as an area of cooperation for Southeast Asia. It will also explore the role of existing regional organisations, bilateral and multilateral platforms, and other initiatives between the countries from both sides, as potential avenues for interregional cooperation on disaster governance.