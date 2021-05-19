Depression (remnant of the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” ) over southeast Rajasthan and neighbourhood, TIME OF ISSUE: 1130 HOURS IST DATED: 19.05.2021

The Depression (remnant of the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” ) over south Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat region moved northeastwards with a speed of about 16 kmph during past 06 hours, and lay centred at 0830 hours IST of today, the 19 th May, 2021 near latitude 24.9°N and longitude 73.7°E over southeast Rajasthan and neighbourhood, about 30 km south-southwest of Udaipur (Rajasthan) and 170 km east-northeast of Deesa (Gujarat region).It is very likely to move northeastwards and weaken gradually into a Well Marked Low pressure area during next 12 hours. The remnant of the system is very likely to move further northeastwards across Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh during the next two days.