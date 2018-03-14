Depression over southeast Arabian Sea (1330 hours IST, 13-03-2018)

A low pressure area formed over equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and south Sri Lanka coast on 10th March. Moving west-northwestweards it lay as a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining south Srilanka & Maldives-Comorin area on 12th. It concentrated into a depression and lay centred at 0830 hours IST of today, the 13th March 2018 over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean near latitude 5.00N and longitude 76.00E, about 480 km southeast of Minicoy, 390 km south-southwest of Thiruvananthapuram and 290 km east-northeast of Male (Maldives).

It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression during next 48 hrs.