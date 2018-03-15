Depression over southeast Arabian Sea (1300 hours IST, 14-03-2018)

Yesterday’s depression over southeast Arabian Sea (AS) and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean moved north-northwestwards during past 24 hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 14th March 2018 over southeast AS near latitude 7.50 N and longitude 74.00 E, about 130 km southeast of Minicoy, 340 km west- southwest of Thiruvanathapuram and 380 km north-northeast of Male (Maldives). It is likely to move northwestwards and maintain the intensity of depression during next 24 hrs. There is low probability for further intensification of the system into deep depression. It is likely to weaken gradually over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea after 24hours.