Depression intensified into Deep Depression over westcentral Bay of Bengal: Cyclone Alert for south Odisha - north Andhra Pradesh coasts (Yellow Message) (Time of issue: 1300 hours IST, Dated: 20-09-2018)

A depression formed over eastcentral in the night (2030 IST) of yesterday, the 19th September, 2018. Moving nearly west-northwestwards, it intensified into a deep depression and lay centred in the morning (0830 hrs IST) of today, the 20th September, 2018 over westcentral Bay of Bengal near latitude 17.5 0N and longitude 87.0 0E, about 310 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam (Coastal Andhra Pradesh) and about 300 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha). It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross south Odisha - north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Kalingapatnam & Puri (Odisha), close to Gopalpur around mid-night of today, the 20th September as a cyclonic storm with wind speed of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph.