Delhi on flood alert; Yamuna nears warning level

The Yamuna continued to flow well above the danger mark on Wednesday but Delhi government officials said the water level was constant at 206.60 metres for several hours and was likely to recede. The river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Monday.

Over 15,000 people living in flood-plains have been shifted to tents set up by various government agencies due to the river water inundating low lying areas, officials said.

State officials at the Flood department's control room believe that water level has been constant for the past few hours and expected to recede later on.

The train traffic over old Yamuna bridge was temporarily suspended on Tuesday night and several trains were diverted to their destinations, said a Northern Railways spokesperson.

In 1978, the water in the river rose to its highest-ever level of 207.49 metres, causing a devastating flood in the national capital.

The river flows through six districts of Delhi whose low-lying areas are prone to flooding. The administration has deployed 30 boats to prevent accidental drowning.