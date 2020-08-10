Death toll in Rajamala landslide reaches 22

Five more bodies have been recovered from the landslide spot in Rajamala where a massive landslide took place during the wee hours on Friday. With this the death toll has risen to 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh rupees each from PMNRF to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. He said in a tweet that 50 thousand rupees each would be given to those injured due to the landslide.

As heavy rain continues in Kerala, death toll in the massive landslide that hit Rajamala in Idukki district of Kerala has reached 22. Rescue and search operations restarted this morning for the missing persons, as many are feared to be buried under soil. 43 persons are still missing and efforts are on to retrieve their bodies with the help of NDRF teams. The inquest of 17 persons have been completed and postmortem is underway.

Adverse weather is hampering the relief operations. Meanwhile, heavy rain is continuing across the State creating widespread damage. Major rivers are overflowing and low lying regions are flooded in northern and Central Kerala. Met dept predicts very heavy rain in the state during coming days.