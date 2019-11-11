Death toll in cyclone Bulbul related incidents goes up to 7 in West Bengal

Death toll in cyclonic storm Bulbul related incidents has gone up to 7 in West Bengal. Five persons died in North 24 Paraganas District while one each in South 24 Paraganas and East Midnapur districts. State Disaster Management Minister Javed Khan told in Kolkata on Sunday that more than 2 lakh 70 thousand people have been affected in the severe cyclonic storm in nine districts of the State.

Over 26 thousands houses were partially damaged. The State administration is sending teams to the affected districts to assess the situation. The cyclonic storm has caused damages to standing crops also.

The Centre has assured all possible help to the West Bengal Government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah called up Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to enquire about the situation and assured all possible assistance. Home ministry is closely monitoring the situation and is continuously in touch with central and state agencies.