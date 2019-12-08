Damage to crops in Maharashtra due to unseasonal rains

State Government of Maharashtra has reported that total area of crop damage (more than 33%) due to unseasonal rainfall in the month of October-November, 2019, is 94.53 lakh hectares. Approximately, 103.52 lakh farmers have been affected.

As per memorandum submitted by State Government of Maharashtra 29 districts of the State were affected by floods.

Primary responsibility for disaster management rests with the State Government. Central Government extends all possible logistics and financial support to the States to supplement their efforts to meet the situation effectively. The State Government undertakes assessment of damages and provide financial relief in the wake of natural disasters including floods, from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) already placed at their disposal. Additional financial assistance is extended from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) as per the laid down procedure, which includes an assessment based on the visit of an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT).

In the instant case, even before the receipt of memorandum from the State Government of Maharashtra, Ministry of Home Affairs constituted IMCT, which visited the affected areas of Maharashtra from 29th August to 1st September, 2019 and again from 14th to 16th October, 2019 for on-the-spot assessment of damages. State Government of Maharashtra has submitted memorandum seeking assistance of Rs.2110.62 crore from NDRF. Based on the interim report of IMCT on Maharashtra, an interim amount of Rs.600 crore ‘on account basis’ has been sanctioned to the State of Maharashtra. In addition, the Central share of SDRF amounting to Rs.676.125 Crore has also been released to the State Government for management of relief necessitated by notified natural disaster during 2019.

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in Rajya Sabha today.

****

APS/JP