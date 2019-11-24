Damage to crops due to Heavy Rains and Floods, 22 November 2019

The Government of India has constituted IMCTs for 15 States viz. Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Nagaland. IMCTs have visited the affected areas of 13 States for on-the-spot assessment of damages due to floods, 2019.

Based on information received from the State Governments, the details of the agriculture areas, reported to have been damaged due to flood/ landslides/ hydrometrological hazards during South-West monsoon-2019 are as below.