Cyclonic storm Nisarga crosses Raigad district; heavy rainfall in coastal districts of Maharashtra

Cyclonic storm Nisarga has crossed Raigad district, where it made a landfall Wednesday noon at Alibaug and has now moved towards north Maharashtra.

The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) said, due to a slight change of direction of the cylone path, the impact was less severe in Mumbai and Thane regions, than originally expected.

However, the coastal districts of Maharashtra bore the brunt of rough weather condition experiencing strong winds, heavy rainfall and raging sea surge with tidal waves measuring up to 6 to 8 feet in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts.

IMD says the Cyclone Nisarga is set to move North Eastwards and weaken into a cyclonic storm later in the night. State Administration has begun relief and rescue operations in Alibaug since evening. Tin roofs on the terraces of residential apartments flew away in some places in Raigad and Palghar districts.

Alibaug witnessed windspeeds of 120-130 kmph. Power utilities had shut down electricity supply in some parts of Ratnagiri district as a preventive measure.

Efforts are on to restore the disrupted mobile network services in arts of Raigad district.

Trees were uprooted due to gusty winds and heavy rainfall in Raigad district, Pune, Palghar, parts of Mumbai and Thane regions.

Several low-lying areas in Pune remained inundated due to rains brought in by Cyclone 'Nisarga' since Tuesday night.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) , PRO informed that landing and take-off has been permitted at the airport since 6 p.m.

At Pune, at least two flights that were supposed to land from Delhi and Hyderabad were diverted to Surat and Hyderabad, respectively.

Four long distance trains on the Konkan Railway route connecting Kerala with Mumbai and New Delhi were re-routed via Madgaon - Belgavi - Miraj.

Meanwhile, no major impact of Cyclone Nisarg has been witnessed in Gujarat so far. Relief Commissioner Harshad Patel said, no untoward incident has been reported on the southern coast of Gujarat so far due to the severe cyclonic storm Nisarga, which has made landfall near Alibagh today.

State authorities have so far shifted more than 63,700 people living close to the coast in eight districts to safer places as a precautionary measure.

The wind speed remained normal in Valsad and Navsari districts, located close to the Arabian Sea.

Valsad and Navsari received rainfall of 2 mm and 7 mm, respectively, since Wednesday morning.

Light to moderate rains were also reported in parts of coastal districts of south Gujarat, Saurashtra, Kutch. Union territory of Daman also witnessed light showers since morning.