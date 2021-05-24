Cyclone Yaas – India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka (IMD, SLMD, BMD, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 May 2021)

The Deep Depression over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclonic Storm ‘Yaas’ and lay centred at 05:30 hrs (LT) over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal, about 540 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha) and 630 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal). In the next 24 hours it is expected to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip (Odisha) and Sagar islands (West Bengal) around 26 May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed from 155 to 165 kmph, gusting at 185 kmph. In India, State governments of West Bengal and Odisha, also impacted by TC Amphan in 2020, are on high alert. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed. State Government of West Bengal have ordered the evacuation of people from low-lying areas. In Bangladesh, all ports have been advised to hoist distant warning signal number two. Heavy rainfall is expected to hit several parts of the country. A total of 3 million people may be exposed, of which 1 million may observe high impact as of today’s impact-based forecast model. Preparedness and coordination activities are ongoing with civil society and Government authorities, challenged by COVID-19, including in the refugee areas in Cox’s Bazar. In Sri Lanka, Meteorological Department has issued red alert for heavy rains above 150 mm and strong wind up to 55 kmph in southern part (Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces) of the country.