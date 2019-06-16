Cyclone Vayu likely to recurve; may hit Kutch next week

Cyclone Vayu is likely to recurve and hit Kutch on June 17-18, hours after Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced that the storm posed no threat to the state as it had moved westward.

Cyclone Vayu was to hit the Gujarat coast on Thursday, but it changed course on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The intensity of the very severe cyclonic storm is likely to reduce and it may hit the coast as a cyclonic storm or a deep depression. Gujarat government has been alerted about the possible recurvature of the cyclonic storm.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minster Vijay Rupani has declared Closure of Alert for Cyclone Vayu. Chief Minister said the state government has decided to recall all the ministers and officials who were sent to tackle the effects of cyclone Vayu which was supposed to drastically affect 10 areas.

Gujarat CM further added that the residents who were evacuated can now return to their homes as the danger had passed.