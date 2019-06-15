Cyclone 'Vayu' - Indian Navy preparations

Posted On: 13 JUN 2019 2:00PM by PIB Delhi

The Indian Navy reviewed all preparatory actions in coordination with State/ Civil administration of Gujarat for Cyclone 'Vayu'.

The Western Naval Command, Mumbai is closely monitoring the developing situation. IN Ships Chennai, Gomati and Deepak at Mumbai have been embarked with HADR/ Relief Material, and are ready to be deployed at short notice. In addition, 5000 litres of drinking water is also being embarked on board IN ships. Seven IN aircraft and three helicopters are standby for deployment. Two Diving & Rescue teams, and three Medical teams are ready to render necessary assistance. Preparations have been undertaken to setup community kitchen at Dwarka and Porbandar. Aircraft and helicopters will be deployed for the damage assessment and Search and Rescue operations as required.