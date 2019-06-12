Cyclone Vayu: 3 lakh people to be evacuated today

NEW DELHI: With Cyclone 'Vayu' predicted to hit the western coast, particularly along Gujarat, on Thursday, Union home minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting here on Tuesday to review the preparedness of the concerned states and central ministries to deal with any eventuality. This was followed by issue of an advisory to Gujarat and Union Territory of Diu seeking all precautionary measures so that no human life is lost, damage to vital infrastructure is minimised and all essential services are restored early after landfall.

At the review meeting on Tuesday, Shah directed senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated and all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health, drinking water etc are maintained. He said that these services must be restored immediately in the event of any breakdown. He also stressed on 24x7 functioning of control rooms.

The meeting was attended by the home secretary, secretary of ministry of earth sciences and senior officers of IMD and ministry of home affairs.

The national crisis management committee (NCMC) headed by cabinet secretary P K Sinha met later in the day, where chief secretaries of Gujarat and Daman & Diu put forth plans to evacuate nearly 3 lakh people on Wednesday from the areas likely to be affected. Those evacuated will be shifted to around 700 cyclone/relief shelters.

Chief secretaries and other officers of Gujarat, Daman & Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli participated in the NCMC meeting through video conference. Senior officers from the ministries of home affairs, shipping, railways, telecommunications, defence and fisheries and IMD, NDMA and NDRF were present at the meeting.

Around 39 NDRF teams are being deployed in Gujarat and Diu and 34 teams of Army have been put on stand-by. IAF is carrying out aerial surveillance. Shah will take a review meet with the central ministries on Wednesday.