12 May 2019

Cyclone Fani: Water supply restored

Report
from Government of India
Published on 11 May 2019 View Original

The Archaeological Survey of India has said there is no structural damage to the Konark Sun Temple, a World Heritage Site, due to Cyclone Fani.

the high-level ASI team, who visited Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri and Sun Temple, Konark to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Fani, also said that there is also no major damage to the Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri.

The ASI said that the repair and restoration of the Jagannath Temple will be completed ahead of the annual Rath Yatra festival on July 4.

Meanwhile, the relief, repair, and restoration work in Odisha is going on a war footing.

Water supply in all urban areas has been restored both in terms of quality and quantity to the pre-cyclone situation.

The target of cent percent power restoration in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack by 12th of this month will be met.

