Activation: 2019 Cyclone Fani

Situation Report 1 – Period Covered: May 3, 2019

Prepared by: Humanity Road

Situation Overview Highlights:

Ten thousand villages and 52 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) are likely to be affected by cyclonic storm Fani ​source​. There are approximately 36 million in the path of Category 1 or higher conditions. Cyclone Fani was upgraded to a category 5 cyclone on 2 May and is expected to be the most severe cyclonic storm since the super cyclone of 1999 which killed 10,000 people. ​S​ource​. ​Hurricane force winds and significant waves battered more than 600 miles of shoreline of Odisha and Bengal and West Bengal, India. ​ ​More than a million people were shifted to safer areas as "extremely severe" cyclone Fani made landfall near Odisha's Puri on Friday morning. Energy infrastructure in Odisha has been completely destroyed and restoration will be a challenging task. The storm has now moved out of Odisha coast and heading to nearby states affecting weather of several countries in the Asian subcontinent. ​Source

Humanity Road activated its disaster desk in advance of landfall of Cyclone Fani. This situation report number 1 contains helpful resource links and useful information based on early indications in social media.