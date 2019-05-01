Cyclone 'Fani' may cross Odisha on Friday, coastal districts in three states put on alert

Vishwa Mohan

NEW DELHI: Cyclone ‘Fani’ is likely to cross Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, south of Puri, around Friday afternoon with maximum wind speed of 175-185 km/h gusting up to 205 km/h, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its update on Tuesday while issuing warning for several districts of Odisha, West Bengal and north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

“Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha, East & West Medinipur, South & North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogly and Kolkata districts of West Bengal and Srikakulam and Vijayanagram districts of AP are likely to be affected as per present indications,” said a statement.

The Centre, meanwhile, ordered advance release of Rs 1,086 crore to four states - Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal - to assist them in undertaking preventive and relief measures in response to the cyclone which is very likely to intensify further into ‘extremely severe cyclonic’ storm by early Wednesday morning.

Under advance release of financial assistance, Rs 200.25 crore is meant for Andhra Pradesh, Rs 340.87 crore for Odisha, Rs 309.37 crore for Tamil Nadu and Rs 235.50 crore for West Bengal.

Besides extremely high wind speed, Fani is expected to cause heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha, West Bengal and north coastal AP, beginning Thursday.

Extensive damage to all types of ‘kutcha’ houses, uprooting of communication and power poles, disruption of rail/road link at several places and damage to standing crops and plantations are expected in the vulnerable districts of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra. Accordingly, the IMD suggested extensive evacuation from coastal areas and suspension of rail and road traffic.

The Centre has already deployed the Indian Coast Guard and the Navy ships and helicopters for relief and rescue operations. “Army and Air Force units in the three states have also been put on standby,” said an official statement.

Besides, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is in the process of deploying 41 teams (eight in Andhra Pradesh, 28 in Odisha and five in West Bengal) for pre-positioning ahead the landfall of the cyclone ‘Fani’ on Friday. In addition the NDRF is also keeping on standby 13 teams in West Bengal and 10 in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the IMD, only 14 severe tropical cyclones formed in the month of April over Bay of Bengal in the past (1891-2017). Only one storm crossed the Indian mainland while ‘Fani’ is the second one, formed in April, crossing main land. Last severe cyclone ‘Nargis’ devastated Myanmar in 2008.