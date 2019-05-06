Cyclone Fani: Massive restoration work underway

Life limping back to normal after Cyclone Fani leaves a trail of destruction in several eastern and North Eastern states; Massive restoration work across 10,000 villages and 52 urban areas in full swing.

The death toll in Cyclone Fani rose to 29, two days after the "extremely severe" storm barrelled through coastal Odisha, causing widespread destruction and leaving hundreds grappling with water shortage and power cuts.

Announcing a relief package for those affected by the calamity, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said all families in Puri and in those parts of Khurda, which had been "extremely severely affected" in the storm, will get 50 kg of rice, Rs 2,000 in cash and polythene sheets, if covered under the Food Security Act.

For the rest of Khurda district -- categorised as "severely" affected -- the FSA families will get a month's quota of rice, Rs 1,000 in cash and polythene sheets.

Patnaik said, that those living in the "moderately-affected" districts of Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur will be eligible for a month's quota of rice and Rs 500 in cash.

The chief minister also announced an assistance of Rs 95,100 for "fully-damaged" houses, Rs 52,000 for "partially-damaged" houses and Rs 3,200 for houses that had suffered minor damage.

Meanwhile, rescue efforts have intensified in Odisha on a war footing; Massive rescue and rehabilitation work continues in cyclone affected areas of Odisha.

The Chief Minister also said that around 70 per cent of the water supply has been restored in Puri while 40 percent has been restored in Bhubaneswar within 48 hours of the cyclone.

Flight operations at Bhubaneswar airport resumed on Saturday and many stranded passengers were sent to Delhi by a special plane. Railways will also resume all train services from Bhubaneshwar. Prashanti Express, Visakha Express, Rajdhani Express, Konark Express, Hirakhand Express from Bhubaneswar will start normally, today. However Two trains originating from Bhubaneshwar will remain cancelled and all services to Puri are unlikely to begin before May 10.

Bhubaneshwar-Tirupati and Vidakhapatnam Intercity have been cancelled due to non-availability of pairing trains. Chittaranjan Nayak, Station Director, Bhubaneswar said that Tracks are being repaired and it will take 3 to 5 days to get normal.

Indian Navy has set up relief camps and community kitchens in villages near Puri district, Odisha affected due to Cyclone Fani. Three ships of Indian Navy using their integral helicopters are also engaged in relief operations.