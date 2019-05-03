Cyclone Fani to make landfall in Odisha on Friday

Cyclone Fani to hit four coastal regions of Odisha between 8 and 10 am on Friday; PM Modi holds high-level meeting to reveiw preparedness of cyclone affected areas; State disaster management officials instructed to take all precautionary measures; Efforts on to evacuate over 11.5 lakh people from the path of the storm; Heavy rains forecast.

Thundering high waves and dark clouds on Odisha's coast at Puri on Thursday. Ominous signs for what lies in store a day later. The state administration is taking no chances in their preparation to bear the onslaught of Cyclone Fani. The state govt fixed a target of evacuating 8 lakh people in low lying areas to cyclone shelters and other safe places by Thursday night making it the largest ever evacuation exercise in the country. The cyclone picked up pace through Thursday and is now expected to make landfall at Puri early on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also keeping close tabs on the situation. He held a top level assessment meeting with the cabinet secretary, PM's Principle Secretary, Home Secretary and Met dept, NDRF & NDMA officials during the day.

The PM was given updates on the cyclone's progress and administration's preparedness to tackle the challenge. The PM directed the officials to remain on top of the situation and keep in constant touch with state-level counterparts to best coordinate all measures.

In Bhubaneswar..a top level meet helmed by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was also helmed where stress was laid on taking all measures to deal with the cyclone's impact. Leaves of state health dept officials have been cancelled till the 15th of this month.

Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard are also maintaining vigil over the seas apart from remaining prepared with boats and helicopters to deal with any eventuality. The National Disaster Response Force has also stationed its teams in key impact zones. Over 50 of its teams have been deployed. 28 of them in Odisha alone..Another 30 are on stand by as well.

The MeT department has warned that most coastal and even inland areas of Southern Odisha are likely to be hit by heavy rains. Torrential rains were expected on Friday in all 11 districts of the state.

Preparations are also in place in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to deal with Cyclone Fani's impact. Special precautionary steps have been taken in Vijayawada and Srikakulam districts. Fisherman have been warned not to head out to sea. Plying of ships has been stopped at the Vishakhapatnam port and ships have been informed to stay out of the way of the cyclone. 12 NDRF teams have been stationed in AP. The country's southern and South Eastern coastal regions have several key oil and gas resources in Paradeep, Vishakhapatnam and Chennai. Refineries in the cyclone's path in Odisha and Andhra are also taking all safety measures..Steps have also been taken to safeguard exploration and extraction facilities in the Bay of Bengal.

In West Bengal, 100 trains have been cancelled as a precautionary measure. 6 NDRF teams have also been stationed in the state. Other emergency response teams have also been kept on alert..Officials have been directed to maintain constant contact with citizens.

Cyclone Fani is estimated to whip up wind speeds ranging between 175-185 kmph which could go up to 205 kmph. All flights to and from Bhuvneshwar have also been cancelled for Friday. Clearly, Cyclone Fani has led to swift preparatory measures to prevent loss of lives; it can only be hoped that havoc it wreaks will also be limited.