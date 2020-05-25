Cyclone and Covid-19: Welthungerhilfe provides 100,000 euro for victims

Cyclone Amphan in India: Welthungerhilfe Provides Emergency Assistance for Victims of the Double Disaster

Bonn/Berlin, 2020-05-22 After Cyclone Amphan left a swathe of destruction across the Indian state of West Bengal, Welthungerhilfe is providing 100,000 euros of immediate assistance for the people worst affected in the Sundarban region. In this rural coastal region, many houses were razed to the ground, levees broke, and the fields have been flooded with seawater. The next harvest has been almost entirely destroyed.

“It is a disaster that people have lost their homes and their livelihoods due to the cyclone. In times of Covid-19, the situation is even more dramatic: Many day labourers, who in any case live hand to mouth, and who have lost their jobs and incomes due to the Coronavirus pandemic, returned from the cities to their home villages. There they are now experiencing a double disaster of a cyclone and Covid-19,” says Nivedita Varshneya, Welthungerhilfe Country Director in India.

Together with partner organisations, Welthungerhilfe is preparing swift emergency assistance measures for 10,000 families. Around 60,000 people are being provided with food, drinking water, and hygiene sets. Although many houses were destroyed by the cyclone, people are staying there, for fear of catching Coronavirus. For this reason, protective canvases and tents are also being provided.

