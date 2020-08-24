Cyclone Amphan response: how the humanitarian effort worked

When the cyclone Amphan struck West Bengal, Caritas India immediately transported shelter kits to support to the most affected families in North 24 Parganas with Tarpaulin, Groundsheet and sleeping mats to the most affected Coastal District.

The cyclone caused devastating damage to life, property and eco-system in West Bengal specifically in the Sundarbans area. The area is a vast mangrove forest protected by UNESCO world heritage which is also home to the poorest people in West Bengal.

“Despite the challenges of accessibility and connectivity, Caritas India reached the affected people in record time. The effect of Corona coupled with Cyclone Amphan has created an unparallel impact on people”, shared Caritas India field staff.

Caritas India along with Palli Unnayan Samiti, Baruipur supported the affected community with humanitarian aid and completed the distribution of Relief Kits and Sanitation Kits at Basanti, South 24 Parganas, in West Bengal.

“We are deeply pained by the devastation that cyclone Amphan has caused to Bengal especially to the ecologically sensitive area of Sundarbans causing loss of life and property. Hope our humble efforts support the residents of Sunderbans in their long and arduous journey of going back to normalcy,” says Mr. Uttam Kr. Mondal, Panchayat Member of Basanti.

Sashi Panja, a local resident thanked Caritas India for its comprehensive support towards Families during this tragic. Caritas India focused its humanitarian support for the most marginalised including people with disability, SCs and STs, women-headed families, elder people, pregnant and lactating mothers.

Hygiene and sanitation facilities were badly damaged in households and schools, which would push people to adopt open defecation and poor hygiene practice. There was an emerging need for supply and distribution of hygiene kits, including menstrual hygiene management for the affected families. Restoration of water facilities, personal hygiene education and awareness are essential. In context to this, Narayan Panja, (37) from Basanti Gosaba Panchayat has broken the taboo and collected the hygiene kit for the woman member in his family.

The response was challenging and difficult considering the safety of staff and beneficiaries due to COVID situation in Basanti. It is a containment zone, in many areas, physical access is challenged or limited due to communication disruption. Local-level response coordination is a challenge for a timely, effective and coherent response.

Though a lot has been done, still many displaced people across the affected districts required shelter assistance. A special request is prominent in terms of installation of new handwashing stations along with creating awareness.