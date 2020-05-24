India + 1 more
Cyclone Amphan leaves thousands homeless in eastern India, Modi offers help
by Reuters
The cyclone destroyed tens of thousands of homes and damaged embankments, allowing salty water to inundate swathes of land
At least 96 people killed in India's West Bengal and Bangladesh
India PM announces $132 million emergency aid
Shortage of manpower in some parts due to coronavirus outbreak
By Subrata Nagchoudhary and Ruma Paul
KOLKATA/DHAKA, May 22 (Reuters) - Several thousand people have been left homeless after the most powerful cyclone in more than a decade hit India and Bangladesh this week, officials said, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the area on Friday and pledged aid.
