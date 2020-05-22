Cyclone Amphan aftermath: Focus shifts on quick restoration of basic services in Bengal and Odisha; Centre rushes additional NDRF teams

Vishwa Mohan | TNN | Updated: May 21, 2020, 08.17 PM IST

NEW DELHI: A day after landfall of the cyclone Amphan, different central and stated agencies on Thursday shifted their focus on quick restoration of basic services in affected areas of both West Bengal and Odisha.

The Centre rushed additional teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to West Bengal to speed up restoration work, especially in Kolkata, and asked the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to ensure adequate availability of foodgrains, especially rice, to the state so that marooned people are provided immediate sustenance.

“No stone will be left unturned in helping the affected,” the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his tweet on devastation caused by the cyclone Amphan.

In a series of tweets on the disaster, Modi said, "Authorities are working on the ground to ensure all possible assistance to the those affected. I pray that the situation normalises at the earliest. NDRF teams are working in the cyclone affected parts. Top officials are closely monitoring the situation and also working in close coordination with the West Bengal government.”

Power ministry and department of telecommunication will assist the NDRF and local agencies in early restoration of services in both the States. The Railways, which suffered major damages to its infrastructure, is also in the process of restarting its operations at the earliest.

“Situation in Odisha is under control and the state is hopeful that the life will be back to normal in 24 - 48 hours,” said the NDRF chief, S N Pradhan.

Nothing that the damage is estimated to be higher in West Bengal, Pradhan said, “The state has asked for four additional teams of NDRF to assist in restoration work. Immediately, the Cabinet Secretary has decided to send four more teams. Teams deployed there are operational. We will continue to provide services till states require it. Our services are expected to be required for longer time in West Bengal.”

Complementing India Meteorological Department (IMD) for its accurate forecast of the cyclone, Pradhan said, “Being a user department, we are very grateful to IMD for this. Correct climatological intelligence provided by IMD has enabled us to minimize loss of lives and property.”

Around 5 lakh people, evacuated in West Bengal, have been told to remain in shelters. Over 2.37 lakh people were evacuated to safer places including permanent cyclone centres in Odisha.

“Some people have, however, started returning to their homes as situation is under control and weather has moderated in Odisha,” said Pradhan while briefing media on the aftermath of the cyclone Amphan.

The Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba, chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) which reviewed the situation in the cyclone affected areas of both the states.

Chief Secretaries of both Odisha and West Bengal told the Committee that the timely and accurate forecast by IMD and advance deployment of NDRF facilitated in evacuation of over 7 lakh people in both the states.

“This has resulted in minimal loss of human lives, considering the fact that the intensity of the Amphan was next only to that of the Super Cyclone that struck Odisha in 1999, causing large scale devastation,” said an official statement on the NCMC meeting, held through video conference.

The West Bengal chief secretary informed the Committee that there were major damages to agriculture, power and telecommunication facilities in Cyclone affected areas. Odisha, on the other hand, reported that the damage was limited to agriculture.

“The home ministry will be sending teams to carry out early assessment of damages and submit a report,” said an official, referring to decisions taken in the NCMC meeting. Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to both Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the situation and assured all possible help from the Centre.

On the IMD’s cyclone forecast, the ministry of earth science secretary, Madhavan Rajeevan, said it was “perfect text book predictions, thanks to observations, models and expertise”.

“There is always scope for improvement and emulate this calibre in predicting severe storms & floods too. Right investment to strengthen early warning systems is essential,” he tweeted.