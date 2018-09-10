CWC flash flood warning for 4 NE states

GUWAHATI: The Central Water Commission (CWC) has warned likely flash floods in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura due to heavy rain in the next five days as forecast by the met department.

The central river monitoring agency in its advisory on Sunday also said that due to warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 10, 13 and 14th and heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall on September 11 and 12 in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, there is likelihood of rise in water Levels of Brahmaputra, Barak and their tributaries in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

“There forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall also in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the same period. Watch has to be maintained for flash floods in these states,” the CWC advisory said.

According to the CWC flood situations classifications, Golaghat and Jorhat districts in Assam have been marked under ‘severe flood situation’ category along with 16 other districts of four districts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand. Under this category the water level of the rivers in these districts are either touching or exceeding the danger level but flowing below the highest flood level.

The next flood situation category, ‘above normal flood situation’, where the rivers are flowing either above or touching the warning level, includes East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh and Barpeta, Dhubri and Sonitpur districts in Assam.

The met department warning for Arunachal Pradesh says that West Kameng district, Upper Siang and Lohit districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places with isolated extremely heavy falls on Monday. Similarly, Lower Subansiri, West Siang, East Siang, Upper Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit and Changlang districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Tuesday.

In Assam, the forest is likely heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places with isolated extremely heavy fall in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, Sonitpur and Dhemaji districts between Monday and Wednesday.