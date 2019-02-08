Current Weather Status & Outlook for next two weeks (8 to 21 February, 2019)
Significant Features
Western Disturbance:
A western disturbance along with its induced cyclonic circulation has caused fairly widespread to widespread rain/snowfall activity over Western Himalayan Region and isolated to scattered rainfall activity over adjoining plains of northwest India in the beginning of the week.
An intense western disturbance has started affecting the Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of northwest India towards the end of the week and has caused fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall activity over Western Himalayan Region and isolated to scattered rainfall /thunderstorm activity over the adjoining plains.
Fog:
Dense to very dense fog had been observed over some parts of Punjab, Haryana,
Chandigarh & Delhi, East & West Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh on three to four days and over East & West Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu& Kashmir on one or two days during the week.
Cold wave:
Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions had been observed at many places over Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh and northern parts of Telangana; at some parts of Vidarbha and at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal on one or two days during the week.
Cold wave conditions were observed at isolated places over Odisha, East Rajasthan and Saurashtra & Kutch on one or two days during the week.
Cold day:
- Cold day conditions were observed at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh on one or two days during the week.
Temperature:
- The lowest minimum temperature of 2.60C had been recorded at Narnaul (Haryana) onth February 2019, over the plains of the country during the week.