Current Weather Status & Outlook for next two weeks (8 to 21 February, 2019)

Significant Features

Western Disturbance:

A western disturbance along with its induced cyclonic circulation has caused fairly widespread to widespread rain/snowfall activity over Western Himalayan Region and isolated to scattered rainfall activity over adjoining plains of northwest India in the beginning of the week.

An intense western disturbance has started affecting the Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of northwest India towards the end of the week and has caused fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall activity over Western Himalayan Region and isolated to scattered rainfall /thunderstorm activity over the adjoining plains.

Fog: