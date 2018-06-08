08 Jun 2018

Current weather status and outlook for next two weeks (7-20 June 2018)

Report
from Government of India
Published on 07 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.6 MB)

Highlights of the past week

Advance of South West Monsoon

  • Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, entire Coastal Karnataka, most parts of South Interior Karnataka & Goa, some parts of North Interior Karnataka, some more parts of Tamilnadu, most parts of Rayalaseema, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Westcentral Bay of Bengal, entire southwest & eastcentral Bay of Bengal and some more parts of northwest Bay of Bengal, most parts of Tripura, entire Nagaland, Manipur & Mizoram and some parts of Assam & Arunachal Pradesh till 7 June (Annexure I)

Temperature Scenario:

  • Heat wave conditions prevailed in some parts of West Rajasthan on many days and over East Rajasthan on one day during the week.

  • The highest maximum temperature of 49.7°C was recorded at Ganganagar (West Rajasthan) on 111 June 2018 in the plains during the week.

Heavy rainfall:

  • Heavy to very heavy rain occurred at isolated places on 2 days each over Kerala and Rayalaseema and on one day each over Gangetic west Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Konkan & Goa and coastal Kamataka and heavy rain at isolated places on 3 days each over Konkan & Goa and coastal Karnataka, 2 days each over Himachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, coastal Karnataka, Marathwada, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh and on one day each over interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra & Kutch, Kerala, Odisha, Vidarbha and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram & Tripura.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.