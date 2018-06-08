Current weather status and outlook for next two weeks (7-20 June 2018)
Highlights of the past week
Advance of South West Monsoon
- Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, entire Coastal Karnataka, most parts of South Interior Karnataka & Goa, some parts of North Interior Karnataka, some more parts of Tamilnadu, most parts of Rayalaseema, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Westcentral Bay of Bengal, entire southwest & eastcentral Bay of Bengal and some more parts of northwest Bay of Bengal, most parts of Tripura, entire Nagaland, Manipur & Mizoram and some parts of Assam & Arunachal Pradesh till 7 June (Annexure I)
Temperature Scenario:
Heat wave conditions prevailed in some parts of West Rajasthan on many days and over East Rajasthan on one day during the week.
The highest maximum temperature of 49.7°C was recorded at Ganganagar (West Rajasthan) on 111 June 2018 in the plains during the week.
Heavy rainfall:
- Heavy to very heavy rain occurred at isolated places on 2 days each over Kerala and Rayalaseema and on one day each over Gangetic west Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Konkan & Goa and coastal Kamataka and heavy rain at isolated places on 3 days each over Konkan & Goa and coastal Karnataka, 2 days each over Himachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, coastal Karnataka, Marathwada, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh and on one day each over interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra & Kutch, Kerala, Odisha, Vidarbha and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram & Tripura.