Current Weather Status and Extended range Forecast for next two weeks (21 Oct-3 Nov 2021)

1. Salient Features

Formation and movement of three low pressure areas during the week have caused three major extreme rainfall spells, landslides and flooding over different parts of the country:

a) Extreme rain spell and flooding over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh during 17-19 Oct and heavy to very heavy rainfall over adjoining northwest India during 17-19 Oct: A Low Pressure Area has formed over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal in the early hours of 14th October 2021.It moved west-northwestwards and lay over Westcentral & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts on 15th and over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal on 16th. While moving northwestwards further, it moved across north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Vidarbha and South Madhya Pradesh during 16th to 18th October 2021. Simultaneously, an active Western Disturbance approached northwest India during the same period. Interaction of this Western Disturbance and the Low pressure area over South Madhya Pradesh led to extremely heavy rainfall activity over Uttarakhand and over West Uttar Pradesh on 17th and 18th October 2021. With the eastward movement of the Western Disturbance and the Low pressure area getting less marked on 19th October, the rainfall activity had reduced over Uttarakhand since 19th October onwards with isolated heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand on 19th Oct. It led to landslides and flooding over Uttarakhand during the period. This low pressure during its initial period of movement across north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Vidarbha and Southeast Madhya Pradesh also caused heavy rainfall spells in these areas during 15-17 Oct, but thereafter during its further northwestward movement and northward movement and intense interaction with the above WD, rainfall further enhanced and was of isolated extreme rainfall over west Madhya Pradesh and then heavy to very heavy rainfall over east Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi during 17-18 Oct.

b)Extreme rainfall spell, landslides and flooding over Kerala during 14-16 Oct 2021: Formation of low pressure areas (2 nd low pressure during the week) over Eastcentral & adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea off Lakshadweep area and its east-southeastwards movement to Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast during 14-16 Oct 2021 caused widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala during 14-16 Oct 2021. It led to flash floods and landslide over Kerala.

c) Extremely heavy rainfall spell over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Bihar and heavy to very heavy rainfall spell over north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during 18-20 Oct 2021: Due to formation and movement of another low pressure area (3 rd low pressure area during the week) from West Bengal & adjoining north Odisha to Bihar during 18-20 Oct, heavy to very heavy rainfall spell over north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during 18-19 Oct 2021 and then extremely heavy rainfall spell was observed over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Bihar towards end of the week during 19-20 Oct, due to its interaction with the previously mention, east ward movement of the western Disturbances to this region.