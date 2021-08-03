Current situation on Maharashtra Floods and Landslides (Date: 03-08-2021)

Humanitarian Aid International (HAI) is constantly assessing the situation through its local member Dr. Ambedkar Sheti Vikas Va Sanshodhan Sanstha (ASVSS) and techno-humanitarian partner InventGrid. Lifesaving immediate relief assistance to the worst affected people in the districts of Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, and Sangli has also been initiated with the support from Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited (SPNI), Himalaya Drug Company, and Lung Care Foundation. The current situation is summarized below.

Background:

Maharashtra witnessed high-intensity floods due to the incessant rains over the past few weeks. At least 209 people have died due to the floods in Maharashtra and eight still remain missing. A total of 4,34,185 people from eight districts have been evacuated to safer places, as rescue operations continue.1Among the 209 fatalities, the Satara district reported 46 deaths, followed by 35 in Ratnagiri, 15 in Thane, seven in Kolhapur, four in Mumbai, three in Pune, four in Sindhudurg and two each in eastern Maharashtra's Wardha and Akola districts.

A total of 3,221 animals have died. Meanwhile, the floodwater has entered the roads and fields, submerging many areas of the Sangli district in Maharashtra making it hard for people to commute from one place to another.

According to preliminary estimates, losses to public and private properties are over ₹4,000 crore ($53,88,00,000). Losses due to flooding in Kolhapur and Sangli are ₹700 crore ($94,290,000).

Electricity infrastructure worth ₹1,200 crore ($ 16,16,40,000) has been damaged, while damage to roads and bridges is over ₹1,500 crore ($202,050,000). Crops across 338,000 hectares have been damaged in western Maharashtra and Konkan. The state relief is expected to cover all affected elements by widening the scope of the set norms. Maharashtra is now dealing with twin disasters, i.e., the floods in the midst of the ongoing pandemic. The floods have posed a grave threat to the healthcare of patients who are being treated in hospitals, covid care centres and in home isolation. Both rural and urban centres have been equally hit. The situation in Kolhapur and Sangli towns isn’t good, and they have been evacuated to safer places where the situation is better. Some serious cases have been shifted to city hospitals to ensure safety and extra care of the patients.