CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 2 July 2020

India

Floods in Assam have affected 1.3 million people in 25 districts as at 29 June. More than 27,400 people have been displaced to 273 relief camps. 33 people have died. Flooding is estimated to have damaged over 83,000 hectares of crops. District administrations have been directed to speed up relief operations while observing COVID-19 protocols. Assam received more than double its usual rainfall from June 24 onwards and the Indian Meteorological Department predicts heavy to very heavy rain until 3 July.

Lebanon

The Lebanese government raised the price of partially subsidised bread loaves from 1500 to 2000 Lebanese pounds on 30 June, after eight years without any price changes. The move sparked protests and comes amid deepening economic crisis as the Lebanese pound keeps depreciating and negotiations for an IMF loan advance slowly. In June, a survey by the World Food Programme found that COVID-19 restrictions had led to unemployment of almost one out of three Lebanese and to job losses for 61% of Syrian women and 46% of Syrian men. Poor and middle-class families from host and refugee communities alike are increasingly threatened by food insecurity as prices rise and purchase of food staples becomes more difficult. The World Bank estimates that up to 45% of the country’s population could fall below the upper poverty line.

Sudan

Some 9.6 million people (21% of the total population) are facing Crisis or worse (IPC-3 or higher) levels of food insecurity over the June-September period. This is the highest figure ever recorded in the history of IPC in Sudan. The key drivers of food insecurity are the COVID-19 lockdown, which decreased trade activity and disrupted livelihoods, the country's economic decline leading to over 100% inflation, and conflict-induced displacement. Internally displaced people, returnees, households living in conflict areas, and refugees are among the people most affected by food insecurity.

