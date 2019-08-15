15 Aug 2019

CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 15 August 2019

Assessment Capacities Project
India

Since early August, southern and southwestern India have been affected by renewed flooding and landslides caused by heavy monsoon rainfall.

Across Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat at least 244 people have been killed and more than 1.2 million people have been forced to flee to camps established by the government.

Though floodwaters have begun to subside in some areas, humanitarian needs remain high...

Myanmar

Heavy rainfall during Myanmar’s monsoon season triggered a landslide in Paung Township, Mon State, on 9 August killing at least 50 people. Many more are still missing.

As of 11 August, over 80,000 people are staying in evacuation sites across the country due to flooding. At least 4,000 houses have been damaged in addition to several bridges and roads...

Pakistan

Monsoon rainfall has led to flooding across Sindh province. As of 15 August, at least 29 people have lost their lives and 4 have been injured due to flooding.

The impact of the current monsoon season is exacerbated by eroded soils due to a drought in the province...

