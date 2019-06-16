Creating resilient cities: Caritas builds urban people’s resilience

Close to 3.5 lakh families (15-20 lakh people) lives in Delhi slums with inadequate provision of basic services. These slum dwellers live on a sharp edge unforeseen disaster from risks arising out of unplanned development, poor accessibility to basic services, increasing cases of fire outbreaks, road rage, etc.

On June 13, 2019, Caritas India launched an ‘Urban Action for Peoples’ Resilience’ project at Scope Convention Centre, New Delhi to inculcate the culture of preparedness in the community and children to avert disaster situation in the urban conglomerates of Delhi and Chennai.

The programme was attended by the slum dweller from Bhalaswa, Geeta colony, Buland Masjid Slum, Shastri park. The launch also witnessed the representation of Plan India, Prachodna, Chetanalaya, and St. Joseph charitable society organisations. It is an initiative jointly collaborated with partner organization i.e. Chetanalaya, Delhi diocese social organization.

“The load on cities has reached to an exploding point but the resources are limited, therefore we need to utilize them responsibility and judicially for the future generation”, shared by Fr. Paul Moonjely, Executive Director of Caritas India. Looking at the project participants at the launch, he expressed that you all are the primary stakeholders of this programme and I am glad to see you all here’. He shared the purpose of the programme and why it is important in the fast-changing world. He mentioned about the types of disasters and the contributing factors which leads to it intensity.

The dignitaries present for the launch were Archbishop of Delhi, Anil J.T Couto, Shri Kuldeep Sing Gangar (IAS), special commissioner development, Ms. Sikha Sharma, fellow, Ministry of Environment, Govt. of Delhi. The panelist Mr. Deepak Mishra, DDMA-NE, Ms. Sikha Sharma, Mr. Harshwardhan, Plan India and the representative from each community/slum shared the situation of slums and the mitigation efforts.

Delhi Archbishop Anil Couto acknowledged the support of Caritas India for initiating the resilience project for urban poor. He shared that we need to share our resources judiciously and everyone including Government, Civil Society, local bodies and individuals need to come together and work for the poor community.

Shri. Kuldeep Singh Gangar (IAS), Special commissioner development shared his experience and said that women have inborn resilience power. He appreciated the initiative started by Caritas India. He said, NGO’s play a vital role in humanitarian work, it has a key role in rehabilitation and reintegration at the end he also shared some of his past working experiences in disaster reduction. To build a better reputation at the ground and to communicate with the community, NGO’s plays a very crucial role.

Neha Siwatch, Officer-DRR, Caritas India presented the scope of the programme, various aspect and components in the slums covering under the programme. A poster on Urban Resilience was officially released by Caritas India along with the eminent dignitaries at the dais of Urban Action for People’s Resilience.

The objective of the programme is to ‘build safer and resilient communities in Urban slums of Delhi urban poor at the heart of Urban resilience through a process of change in mindset, approach and proactive actions by the urban communities. The programmes have a mission to take every possible step to improve community health in Urban setup, promoting sustainable development goals and to build the disaster resilient community in urban slums/areas.

The project is implemented on a pilot basis to understand the feasibility and develop a broader scope for understanding disaster in the urban context and develop preparedness and mitigation measures and further facilitate the mainstreaming of disaster risk reduction in urban planning and development. The Urban resilience strategies are based on the level of risk and on an education management information system linked to information about the areas and population that are prone to vulnerabilities. Overflowing population in the urban setup faces frequent incidence of urban floods, building collapsed, fire due to lack of enough space, illegal construction, unplanned expansion of city, encroachment, absence of disaster management plans, etc.

During the panel discussion challenges in slums and its mitigation steps were discussed, consequences of human-induced and natural disasters in urban slums along with disaster management plans were also discussed.

The launch ended with the felicitation of the dignitaries and speakers.