COVID-19 Response SEEDS appeal for immediate needs - 19 March 2020

Coronavirus (Co-V) are part of enormous family of viruses that gives rise to illness ranging from common cold to more severe diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

COVID-19 is a new dilemma that was discovered in 2019. COVID-19 pandemic has spread across globally in 166 countries with 207,855 confirmed cases and over 8,648 people have died so far.*

In India, there are 172 confirmed COVID-19 cases from 13 States and 6 Union Territories.

SEEDS is working with government agencies promoting awareness as well as supporting them with necessary protective health materials to augment their critical needs.