COVID-19 Impact on Education - Southasiadisasters.net Issue No. 199, April 2022

Southasiadisasters.net Issue No. 199, April 2022

This issue of Southasiadisasters.net is titled, ‘COVID-19 Impact on Education’ and highlights the adverse impacts of the pandemic on the education sector in India and beyond. It is estimated that, the Covid-19 pandemic has battered education systems around the world, affecting close to 90 per cent of the world's student population. Similarly, over 1.5 million schools closed down due to the pandemic in India, affecting 286 million children from pre-primary to secondary levels. This adds to the 6 million girls and boys who were already out of school prior to Covid-19. This disruption in education has severe economic implications too. A World Bank report, 'Beaten or Broken: Informality and Covid-19 in South Asia', has quantified the impact of school closures in monetary terms-India is estimated to lose $440 billion (Rs. 32.3 lakh crore) in possible future earnings.

This issue of Southasiadisasters.net highlights implications of the disruption caused by the school closures along with several opportunities offered by this situation.

This issue's contents include: (1) Remote Learning: An Area of Inquiry; (2) Higher Education and COVID-19: Impact and Opportunities; (3) APRU and Pandemic: Agenda for Education as COVID-19 Unfolds; (4) Jammu and Kashmir School Safety Programme 2020; (5) Impact of COVID-19 on Education of Marginalized Children in India: Key Loss and Damages; (6) Impact of the Pandemic on L.N. Mithila University: A View; (7) Impact of the Pandemic on Students; (8) Role of INVERTIS University in the Pandemic: A Case Study; (9) Role of Social Work Students and Faculty in Managing the Pandemic in Kerala; (10) Impact of COVID-19 on Child’s Education in India; (11) Impact of Pandemic on School Education and Children; (12) IIT Roorkee Committed to Augmenting Global Efforts to Tackle COVID-19; and (13) COVID-19 Impact on Education is Hardest?

Some of the best thinkers, researchers, experts, and activists, including Mihir R. Bhatt with AIDMI Team; Dr.Indrajit Pal, Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand; Christopher Temewan, APRU International Secretariat, Hong Kong; Seema Rajput, CARE India; Dr. Manu Raj Sharma, Lalit Narayan Mithila University (L.N.M.U), Bihar, India; Bhagat Singh Negi, G.B.Pant Inter College Bhowali, Nainital, Uttarakhand, India; Awdhesh Kumar, INVERTIS University, Uttar Pradesh, India; Dr. Jilly John, Central University of Kerala, Kerala, India; Aekta Chanda, ChildFund India; Dr. Saswati Paik, Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, Karnataka; and Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Uttarakhand, India.