COVID-19 Global Health Emergency Response - Asia-Pacific Region Situation Report (July 30, 2020)

As of July 2, 2020, here are some highlights in Asia Pacific response:

Over 12,800,00 million people reached, including 5.7 million children

More than 5 million people reached through the promotion of preventive behaviours

Over 332,000 children supported with child protection programming

US$16 million cash and voucher assistance distributed reaching more than 1 million people

Over 1 million people reached with food distribution assistance

COVID-19 confirmed cases continue to rise in South East Asia, reaching a total of 1,571,317 reported cases and 37,203 deaths1. With the socio-economic conditions further deteriorating and estimated substantial growth downgrades2, there is no certainty about when things will return to normal.

Several World Vision field offices are now focusing on developing recovery plans for the next phase of the response including Bangladesh, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia and Mongolia. Other field offices are adapting ongoing technical programmes and integrating long-term rehabilitation and resilience into their development work.

Livelihood will be the lead focus of recovery planning, since it has a significant impact on other sectors, including access to basic services and protection. World Vision’s regional recovery assessment report highlights the need to support micro, small, and medium enterprises to achieve business continuity through flexible finance.

The universal access to affordable housing, healthcare, child protection, education, social protection for the most vulnerable is also of paramount importance.

Field offices are also supporting sustainable income generation opportunities for the urban poor in national and local development plans beyond the COVID-19 crisis.