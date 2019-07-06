Corteva Agriscience introduces insect control solution to fight against insect ‘Fall Armyworm’

Neel Kamal | TNN | Updated: Jul 6, 2019, 2:20 I ..

BATHINDA: US-based agriculture company Corteva Agriscience has introduced an insect control solution for corn farmers of India. The company claim that solution Spinetoram 11.7 SC has been approved by union agriculture ministry, which is designed to protect corn crops against damage from ‘fall armyworm’.

The Fall armyworm, is a pest that feeds preferably on corn, which was initially reported in Karnataka in 2018, before spreading to 14 states. The fall armyworm can cause significant damage to crops. It prefers maize but can feed on other species of crops including rice, sorghum, millet, sugarcane, vegetable crops and cotton. The fall armyworm is the larval life stage of a fall armyworm moth.

Maize(Corn) is cultivated in nearly 90 lakh hectares in the country.

Corteva has introduced integrated pest management that will effectively protect the crop from this newest agricultural threat”, said Corteva Agriscience South Asia Managing Director Subbarao Kolli. “The damaging spread of the fall armyworm is already having a direct impact on food security and creating significant economic losses, not only for farmers and consumers but also for the poultry feed industry, which relies on corn grains to meet the public demand for poultry meat and eggs,” he said.

The Spinetoram, was accepted for review and registration under the Reduced Risk Pesticide Program by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and was designated by the EPA.

Corteva Agriscience will conduct series of training programs across the country to educate farmers about fall armyworm and its damage symptoms. Training will also cover better agronomic practices and the implementation of Integrated Pest Management, which combines scouting, monitoring and targeted treatment to protect crop health, said Kolli.

It is not just farmers in India who are facing the devastating impact of this fast-spreading pest, Corteva teams are working with all stakeholders in the industry to ensure that farmers are equipped with knowledge and technology they need to protect their corn crops by intervening early and addressing the threat quickly” Kolli said.

Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019, which earlier was the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont