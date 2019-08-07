Convoy of Hope Responds to Massive Flooding in India

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. Convoy of Hope and its partners in India are responding to catastrophic flooding caused by torrential monsoon rainfall. In Mumbai, areas received the equivalent of 11 days of normal monsoon rainfall in a single hour. Thus far, 10.4 million people have been displaced and 209 lives have been lost. In two states (Assam and Bihar), an estimated 250,000 people are living in relief camps.

Convoy of Hope is providing family food packs, hot meals, water, and some basic medical assistance to those who have been seriously affected by the flooding.