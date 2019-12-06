Community-based flood early warning systems - Southasiadisasters.net Issue No. 183, July 2019

ABOUT THIS ISSUE

Flooding is perhaps the most widespread hazard in India. It has been estimated that out of the total geographical area of 329 million hectares (mha), more than 40 mha is flood prone in the country. Uttar Pradesh (UP) is India's most populous state and is no stranger to the risks of flooding. The rural areas of eastern UP in particular are highly vulnerable to riverine flooding during the monsoons every subsequent year. Hence, it is important to evolve community based flood early warning systems in such areas.

This issue of Southasiadisasters.net is titled "Community Based Flood Early Warning Systems" and focuses on the efforts of Poorvanchal Grameen Vikas Sangathan (PGVS) in evolving such systems in 95 villages of eastern UP. The articles contained in this issue highlight the various aspects of this initiative ranging from inception, planning, execution, results and evaluation. It also presents important lessons for the government and other humanitarian agencies to replicate CBEWS across India. Other success stories on CBEWS from and beyond have been included in this issue as well. – Kshitij Gupta