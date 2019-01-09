Cold wave sweeps north India

Delhiites woke up to a cold and foggy morning on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 7 degrees Celsius, normal for the season.

A cover of moderate fog enveloped the city with visibility reduced to 200 to 400 metres at several places in early morning.

A senior Railways officer said 14 trains have been delayed by an average of two hours due to fog.

An unrelenting cold wave continued in the Kashmir Valley on Tiesday as the met office said the weather condition would remain the same during the next 48 hours.

All rivers, lakes, streams and springs in the valley remain partially frozen as chilly winds blew from snow clad mountains into the plains.

Srinagar recorded minus 2.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Tuesday.

Leh town recorded minus 8.9 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 15.0 degrees.

Jammu city recorded 7.8 degrees Celsius. The world famous Dal Lake was partially frozen.

Tourist destinations of Manali and Kurfi in Himachal Pradesh are shivering at sub-zero temperatures.

The minimum temperature in Manali was minus 3.4 degrees Celsius and minus 0.8 degrees Celsius in Kufri.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti continued to be the coldest place in the state, with minimum temperature at minus 10.8 degrees Celsius.

Power supply remained off for hours in Shimla town on Monday, which forced people to shiver in cold.

With the opening of most roads in Shimla and Manali, tourists are making a bee line to venture in snow-bound areas.